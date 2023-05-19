Storm chances return Friday night

HOUSTON – Watch extended coverage on KPRC 2+

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be sunny and slightly more humid! Temperatures will soar to the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Storms will be possible after 11PM Friday for our far northwestern counties.

Temperatures will climb to the lower 90s.

Tonight’s Forecast:

A front will create strong thunderstorms and a severe weather threat for our northern and western cities tomorrow. The storms will fall apart before they make it to Houston.

Severe weather threat for parts of our state

A line from Livingston, Conroe to Sealy can get severe weather Friday

10-day Forecast:

Our next chance of rain is on Saturday with another cold front. Temperatures are consistent in the mid and upper-80s through the start of next weekend.