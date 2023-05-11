A break from the widespread, heavy rain today and tomorrow

Thursday’s forecast:

HOUSTON – The story for today and tomorrow is the extremely humid feel. The puddles from the rain the past two days will create conditions for mosquitos to attack! Yikes! Our chance of rain today and tomorrow is 20%. But if thunderstorms develop it will be strong.

Small chance of rain this afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Mother’s Day Weekend:

The key to our weekend forecast is how far east the rain and strong storms move. There will be heavy rain in our state and the chance that this affects us is 30%-40%. Our threat of getting flooding is low both Saturday and Sunday.

High flood risk in the hill country, low for us in SE Texas (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Storms are possible this weekend (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

It will stay humid and warm with daily highs mostly in the mid 80s next week. I don’t have any guaranteed dry days in the forecast.