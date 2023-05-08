It is going to be a stormy week with flooding possible starting Tuesday

Monday’s forecast:
HOUSTON – We’re tracking a series of “short waves” or small areas of low pressure that will bring more rain to southeast Texas. We’re starting the day with light rain, but we could get stronger thunderstorms this afternoon.
Tuesday’s flood threat:
Tuesday, we have our first flood threat with heavy downpours possible. This type of weather pattern will repeat itself every day through our weekend.
And more rain Wednesday:
5-6 inches of rain is possible Monday through Wednesday this week. And we have more rain in the forecast through the weekend.
10-day Forecast:
With the rain Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures may not get out of the 70s. More heavy rain is possible this upcoming weekend. And don’t forget Mother’s Day Sunday.