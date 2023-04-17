We’ll experience a near-perfect Monday and here’s why

Today’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – Good morning! We’re starting off this Monday with cooler temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Our coastal cities start in the mid-60s. A high pressure takes over today. This afternoon will be spectacular. Expect sunny conditions with light winds and a high temperature of 78 degrees. What a gorgeous day!

After a chilly start, temps climb to the upper 70s

10-day Forecast:

Starting Tuesday we’ll be tracking a series of disturbances as well as a sea breeze flow that will bring rain from time to time through Friday. Late Friday to Saturday morning a cool front will push through and lower temperatures this upcoming weekend. Depending where the front stalls we may have some left over rain Saturday but Sunday looks dry. Have a great week!