Tracking line of heavy rain next 2 days; severe weather, flood threats through Friday

HOUSTON – Strong thunderstorms are moving north and west of Houston this Thursday morning. These storms have heavy rain, lightning and even hail from pea to quarter size.

Thursday’s severe & flood risk:

We have a constant stream of moisture from the subtropical jet stream coming in from the Pacific Ocean. The front has stalled just to the northwest of Houston. This translates to wave after wave of rain. While there are breaks, areas that get hit with multiple waves are susceptible to street flooding and creeks running over their banks. There is also a severe weather threat of hail and damaging winds today. Once this line moves south, Houston will most likely deal with flooding and this threat lasts through Friday.

Tracking when the heavy rain moves into Houston (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Notice the heaviest rain is expected to remain north and west of Houston today (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Hail and damaging winds possible today for most of southeast Texas (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The heavy rain and front finally start to move away from the area on Friday night leading to a dry Saturday afternoon and Easter Sunday.