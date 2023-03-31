Light rain and strong winds this morning, severe weather threat tonight

Friday’s Forecast:

Early this morning parts of Houston had 50mph wind gusts. We also have light rain scattered around southeast Texas.

The strong south winds will be with us all day. Our northern cities have a chance to get severe weather tonight. A cold front will move through the state and bring storms to northeast Texas.

Our far northern counties are under a low risk for seeing strong to severe storms. The timing will be tonight with our greatest threat being damaging winds and hail.

This line will fall apart as it moves to Houston. We may get light rain late tonight, but the severe weather is expected to remain well to the northeast of us. High temperatures are in the 80s all weekend with a small chance of light rain.

Final Four festivities:

If you’re heading to Discovery Green this weekend for the NCAA Final Four Music Festival, it will be warm at night with temperatures in the lower 80s tonight and Saturday. There is a small chance of light rain tonight.

10-day Forecast:

We have an unsettled weather pattern through our weekend. We’ll have to keep the umbrellas handy every. Next week we should get our first 90 degree day of the year with more rain headed our way mid-week.

