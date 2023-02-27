Monday Morning front brings winds but not much rain

Monday’s forecast:

We may get a light sprinkle for our ride to work this morning. We’ll also have strong westerly winds for the early part of our day. This front will not cool us today with our afternoon high expected to climb to 82 degrees.

Small chance of light rain from a front this morning. Still warm this afternoon

Tuesday, start of the rodeo:

Tomorrow morning we’ll start the day in the 50s but we’re still warm in the afternoon with another high in the 80s.

Temperatures climb to the lower-80s with south winds at 10mph

Strong cold front Thursday:

Our next strong cold front moves through Thursday. This gives us a severe weather threat and brings back the cool Friday.

This front will cool us off

Tracking a threat of severe weather Thursday

10-day forecast:

After the cold front Thursday, the cool is back Friday. And get ready for a fantastic weekend forecast in the 70s.