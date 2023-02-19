A Spring Back In The Forecast

Galveston sunrise is a hint of what's to come this Sunday.

Mardi Gras Sunday:

Another day of Mardi Gras Parades is in store for today with the Shriners Sunshine Kids at noon, the Barkus and Meoux Parade at 1:30 and the Firefighters Children’s Parade at 3pm with near perfect weather!

Parades starting at noon today will see great weather with breezes from the south.

Sunday Forecast:

The warm up begins on Sunday with winds starting to take a more southerly push. That will bump afternoon highs back up into the mid 70s with more high clouds moving across the area.

Sunday Afternoon Temps

Very pleasant Sunday ahead!

10-day forecast:

The warmth is back next week. We’re in the 80s on Presidents Day and Fat Tuesday. In fact, most of next week appears to stay above average with highs in the mid-70s and lower and mid 80s.