Dress warm!🧥Cold front blasts through today

Cold air is on the way

Friday cold front:

A strong cold front moves through today, Veterans Day. It will bring a line of storms with dramatically colder temperatures Friday night and this weekend. Get your coats out, the wind Saturday will bring a biting chill. There is a low chance for severe weather. The primary threats are damaging winds and hail.

10-day Forecast:

Our Friday cold front will bring morning temperatures in the 40s this weekend, with highs in the lower 60s and upper 50s. After Friday our next chance of rain is Monday and it stays chilly all next week.