74º

Weather

Astro-awesome weather for Halloweekend!

Sunny skies and low humidity!

Justin Stapleton, Meteorologist

Khambrel Marshall, Meteorologist, "Newsmakers" Host

Tags: Weather, Weather Forecast
Perfect weather for heading out Halloween evening!

Sunday’s Forecast:

Skies will continue to clear as we’ll start off in the 50s, but sunshine should start to dominate for the rest of the afternoon. Texans tailgating will be nearly perfect with kick off temps around 3pm in the mid-70s!

Perfect tailgating weather for the Texans game!

Halloween Looks Boo-Tiful!

Plenty of sunshine for Monday and still cool but rain-free for Halloween evening. Expect temps to sit in the mid to low 60s for trick-or-treating Monday night.

Perfect weather for heading out Halloween evening!

10-day Forecast:

Halloween weekend looks fantastic! Temperatures gradually warm up but humidity will be low. Rain chances return Tuesday.

Perfect for Halloween, Showers back on Tuesday

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Meteorologist, craft beer guru, dad to Maya and Ella and a sock and cheese addict.

email

facebook

twitter

Journalist, meteorologist, community leader and volunteer.

email

facebook

twitter