Astro-awesome weather for Halloweekend!

Sunday’s Forecast:

Skies will continue to clear as we’ll start off in the 50s, but sunshine should start to dominate for the rest of the afternoon. Texans tailgating will be nearly perfect with kick off temps around 3pm in the mid-70s!

Perfect tailgating weather for the Texans game!

Halloween Looks Boo-Tiful!

Plenty of sunshine for Monday and still cool but rain-free for Halloween evening. Expect temps to sit in the mid to low 60s for trick-or-treating Monday night.

Perfect weather for heading out Halloween evening!

10-day Forecast:

Halloween weekend looks fantastic! Temperatures gradually warm up but humidity will be low. Rain chances return Tuesday.