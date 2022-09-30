More cool mornings & warm afternoons through the weekend 🍂🍃

Tonight’s Forecast:
Overnight tonight expect mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s! Some locations to our north could be in the upper 40s, bundle up!
Friday’s Forecast:
Friday is going to be another picture perfect day with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be light, great for the high school football games!
Tracking Ian:
Ian made landfall at 3:05pm EDT on Wednesday near Cayo Costa near Sanibel Island in southwestern Florida. The storm landed with 150mph winds and brought in a storm surge between 6-10 feet, even higher across Fort Myers and Naples. Ian has moved off shore and is now churning in the Atlantic. It is now an 85mph Category 1 hurricane. There are hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings for 3-7′ in South and North Carolina. The storm will bring in 4-8 inches of rain and possibly as much as a foot!
10-day Forecast:
We get to keep this fantastic fall weather throughout the 10-day forecast!