More cool mornings & warm afternoons through the weekend 🍂🍃

This weekend will see more of this great weather! Make sure you have plans to get outside!

Tonight’s Forecast:

Overnight tonight expect mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s! Some locations to our north could be in the upper 40s, bundle up!

It's going to be a chilly start! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Friday’s Forecast:

Friday is going to be another picture perfect day with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be light, great for the high school football games!

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking Ian:

Ian made landfall at 3:05pm EDT on Wednesday near Cayo Costa near Sanibel Island in southwestern Florida. The storm landed with 150mph winds and brought in a storm surge between 6-10 feet, even higher across Fort Myers and Naples. Ian has moved off shore and is now churning in the Atlantic. It is now an 85mph Category 1 hurricane. There are hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings for 3-7′ in South and North Carolina. The storm will bring in 4-8 inches of rain and possibly as much as a foot!

Hurricane IAN's path

10-day Forecast:

We get to keep this fantastic fall weather throughout the 10-day forecast!