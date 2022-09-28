Amazing Autumn Forecast 🍂🍃

It is going to be so nice the next few days!

Tonight’s Forecast:

Our weather was delightful across SE Texas Tuesday! Afternoon highs topped out in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Overnight tonight we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 60s. It should feel great.

It will feel great outside! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Wednesday will be another amazing autumn day with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. The cherry on top of our amazing fall conditions are the low humidity values and a breeze from the NE.

It will feel great! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Hurricane Ian heading toward Florida:

Western Florida will get heavy rain, a large storm surge, dangerous winds over 100mph with tornadoes. Here is the Tuesday afternoon update:

IAN FORECAST

The forecast cone is headed to Western Florida.

IAN FORECAST

Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.

10-day Forecast:

We get to keep this fantastic fall weather throughout the 10-day forecast.