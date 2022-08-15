A hotter and drier weather pattern to start the week

Monday’s Forecast:

Temperatures climb to the mid-90s this afternoon. I can’t rule out a stray shower or two, but it will be mostly dry the next three days.

Temperatures climb to the mid-90s (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

More rain expected this week:

We’re tracking a front that will get close to SE Texas Thursday. As it stalls north of us, it will provide the lift to bring rounds of rain pretty much every day through the weekend. This is another good weather pattern for us helping us put a dent in our ongoing drought.

Here is the futurecast at the end of the week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

After the 100 degree temperature Wednesday, temperatures lower with a string of below average days.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

A new area of storms in the Atlantic Ocean has a 10% chance of becoming a tropical system in the next five days. Make sure you’re the first to know if this become a tropical depression or storm by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.