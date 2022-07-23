Rain and heat!

We finally saw rain Friday:

Scattered thunderstorms popped up across SE Texas Friday afternoon, bringing much needed rainfall to the area! The rain brought a brief cool down and up to 1.5″ of rainfall!

We finally saw rain on Friday!

Today’s Forecast:

This morning we’re seeing temperatures drop to the mid 70s. It will still be muggy! Expect partly cloudy skies with winds from the south at 5 to 15mph and afternoon. shower and thunderstorm chances.

Cooler mornings with showers around today.

Saturday’s Temperatures:

Saturday will be similar to what we saw Friday. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s to 100s for many, but some will get showers and that will mean a nice cool down for you! The computer model below shows the upper 90s where there is no rain. You can tell from the map where the rain is or has been at 3 p.m.

Hot temps this afternoon will be cooled in some areas by scattered showers.

Record-setting hot July:

We are on track to set the hottest July on record in Houston, which would extend to records all the way back to 1889! Temperatures have been in the upper 90s to 100+ for all but three days this month. We also set the record for the hottest June in Houston.

We are on track to see the warmest July on record.

The other thing to watch is how many 100-degree days we have this month. 1980 set the record with 18 100-degree days. So far we are at 13 putting us in third place behind 1980 and 1998.

We may beat the record for most 100s in July.

10-day Forecast:

If you don’t get showers this weekend, you’ll see highs in the triple digits.

Less heat and more rain chances next week.

Tracking The Topics:

No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.