Our first heat advisories of the week start today

Our northern and western counties are in a heat advisory from 10am to 8pm Monday

Monday’s Forecast:

Heat advisories go into effect from 10am to 8pm today. No heat alert for Houston this Monday but mosty likely all of SE Texas will fall into a heat advisory Tuesday. Saharan dust is still with us bringing a hazy sky and a reduced air quality.

Temperatures climb to 100 degrees this afternoon with a heat index of 102-106 degrees

More hazy and scratchy skies are in store for tomorrow

Record setting hot July:

We are on track to set the hottest July on record in Houston. Our records go back to 1889. Temperatures have been in the upper 90s to 100+ for all but three days this month. We also set the record for the hottest June in Houston. The other thing to watch is how many 100 degree days we have this month. 1980 set the record with 18 100 degree days. So far we’ve had 9, putting us in fourth place behind 2000 and 1998.

We are on pace to be the hottest July ever recorded

With 14 days to go we are in 4th place

Opressive heat for all of SE Texas Tuesday:

The dome of high pressure that brought seven straight days of unrelenting heat to SE Texas two weeks ago is back. We’ll get more triple digit heat with a heat index climbing to 108-110 degrees. Heat advisories will most likely be issued Tuesday for all of SE Texas.

100 to 102 degrees through Wednesday

10-day Forecast:

We could see another string of triple digit heat this week, possibly seven, going back to our 100 degree temperature Sunday.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week

Tracking The Topics:

No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next week. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.