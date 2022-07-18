Our first heat advisories of the week start today

Monday’s Forecast:
Heat advisories go into effect from 10am to 8pm today. No heat alert for Houston this Monday but mosty likely all of SE Texas will fall into a heat advisory Tuesday. Saharan dust is still with us bringing a hazy sky and a reduced air quality.
Record setting hot July:
We are on track to set the hottest July on record in Houston. Our records go back to 1889. Temperatures have been in the upper 90s to 100+ for all but three days this month. We also set the record for the hottest June in Houston. The other thing to watch is how many 100 degree days we have this month. 1980 set the record with 18 100 degree days. So far we’ve had 9, putting us in fourth place behind 2000 and 1998.
Opressive heat for all of SE Texas Tuesday:
The dome of high pressure that brought seven straight days of unrelenting heat to SE Texas two weeks ago is back. We’ll get more triple digit heat with a heat index climbing to 108-110 degrees. Heat advisories will most likely be issued Tuesday for all of SE Texas.
10-day Forecast:
We could see another string of triple digit heat this week, possibly seven, going back to our 100 degree temperature Sunday.
Tracking The Topics:
No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next week. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.