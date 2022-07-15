July weather continues today

It's going to be hot with storm chances this weekend.

Today’s Forecast:

Today will bring similar conditions to yesterday with a 40% chance of showers and storms. If you do not get the storms expect highs in the mid-90s with heat index values as high as 105.

Friday will be feeling like Thursday. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

An end of an incredible record:

For 11 days in a row Galveston set a record for a high minimum temperature. Since July 3rd temperatures on the Island have not dipped below 84 degrees. That is until Thursday. Thursday morning’s storms lowered temperatures to the mid-70!

Temperatures have not gone below 84 since July 3rd (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Blazing Hot July:

If you feel like we’ve been way hotter than we should be for the month of July so far, you would be right. Temperatures have been soaring in the upper 90s to 100+ for all but one day this month. Half way through the month we are on pace to be the hottest July on record. This after being the hottest June since records have been kept since 1889.

Triple digit heat six days in a row

We are on pace to be the hottest July on record (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

As you can see, besides tomorrow, we don’t get much of a break from this unrelenting heat. Although the temperatures will be slightly lower, humidity will be high creating uncomfortable feels like temperatures. And we are back in the triple digits Wednesday.

Ad

The intense heat will return next week. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking The Topics:

No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next week. A plume of dust from Africa will move in to Texas weekend. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.