Rain brings heat relief today

Thursday’s Forecast:

For the first time in six days Houston will not reach 100 degrees. We’ve had a few morning storms and we have a 40% chance to get more rain this afternoon. Our western and northern cities are still under a heat advisory until 8pm tonight. These places will still climb to 100 plus degrees with a heat index around 110 degrees. If these areas get rain, it will not occur until late this afternoon or evening.

An end of an incredible record:

For 11 days in a row Galveston set a record for a high minimum temperature. Since July 3rd temperatures on the Island have not dipped below 84 degrees. That is until today. This morning’s storms lowered temperatures to the mid-70!

Blazing Hot July:

If you feel like we’ve been way hotter than we should be for the month of July so far, you would be right. Temperatures have been soaring in the upper 90s to 100+ for all but one day this month. Half way through the month we are on pace to be the hottest July on record. This after being the hottest June since records have been kept since 1889.

Triple digit heat six days in a row

10-day Forecast:

As you can see, besides Thursday and Friday, we don’t get much of a break from this unrelenting heat. Although the temperatures will be slightly lower, humidity will be high creating uncomfortable feels like temperatures. And we are back in the triple digits Wednesday.

Tracking The Topics:

No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next week. A plume of dust from Africa will move in to Texas weekend. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.