More triple digit heat today

Hot Again Tuesday:

The area of high pressure that is bringing this opressive heat is slowly moving west. While temperatures are expected to climb to 100 degrees in Houston we are lower than Monday. All of southeast Texas is under a heat advisory until 8pm but the heat warnings have moved to the west. The heat index will range from 104 to 108 degrees this afternoon.

Temps climb to 100 degrees and it will feel like 108 (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Trend the next three days:

As the dome of high pressure moves west our temperatures lower a little more. Storm chances stay with us through Friday.

Temperatures lower a little through Thursday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The drop in temperatures is minor this week. With the high pressure not dominating our weather pattern, we do have a chance to get more rain at the end of the week. Chances lower this weekend and the temperatures go up again.

What to expect in Houston through Thursday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking The Topics:

The low pressure disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has a 10% chance it becomes a tropical system in the next two days. It has a 30% in the next five. If it forms it will change our weekend forecast making it hotter and drier. We’ll keep you posted. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

Ad