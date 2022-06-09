Heat intensifying into the weekend

Thursday’s forecast:

The heat will be intense Thursday! Temperatures climb to the upper-90s, but it will feel like 100-106 degrees due to the humidity. We will have mostly sunny skies with winds from the south at 5-10mph.

Thursday is going to be a scorching afternoon.

Record setting heat with heat warnings coming:

High temperatures climb a couple of degrees Friday and a little more Saturday. Humidity streams in as well with a steady south wind bringing a heat index climbing to 108 to 110 degrees. Once we hit that 108-degree heat index, a heat advisory will be issued for southeast Texas. Record highs are also possible through Sunday.

Temperatures will come close to setting records the next few days.

Why so hot this week?

We’re stuck underneath a very strong upper-level ridge of high pressure. Think of it as an upside-down bowl, the heat inside that bowl is trapped. High pressure sinks the air and that compressed air is hot. The more it heats up, the stronger the high gets, and that means highs will spike to 100 degrees Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Strong are of high pressure has clamped down on Texas this week

10-day Forecast:

This is a brutal outlook. Make sure you practice heat safety. Drink plenty of water, and limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day. Remember to never leave children, pets, or disabled adults inside of a vehicle. The drop in temperatures Monday and next week is slight.

It's going to be HOT this week!

Tracking the tropics:

No tropical formation is expected in the next five days.