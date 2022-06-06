The heat is on this week! Temps will feel like 100 to 106 degrees today

Monday’s Forecast:
Buckle in for some serious summer heat going into this week. Humidity climbs bringing a heat index ranging from 100-106 degrees today and tomorrow.
Tracking the tropics:
Tropical Storm Alex is northwest of Bermuda and will become extra tropical later today. After Alex there is no tropical formation expected in the next five days.
10-day Forecast:
Temperatures climb by a degree or two every day through Saturday. In fact, we may get our first 100 degree day of the year of Saturday. We’ll also be close to record highs late week. The record on Saturday is 101 degrees from 1902.