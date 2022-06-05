Heating Up Again Sunday

Sunday’s Forecast:

We can say goodbye to our minor rain chances we saw on Saturday and we’re giong to see some major heat coming starting on Sunday, going into most of next week!

Humidity is back as temps heat up. (KPRC)

Tracking the tropics:

Tropical Storm Alex formed early Sunday morning and drenched parts of Florida with more than 10-11″ near Miami! The storm is now offshore and will bring a threat to The Bahamas and Bermuda. Here is more on the Tropical System.

TS Alex forms in the Atlantic (KPRC)

10-day Forecast:

No more rain likely for either Sunday or for the rest of the week for that matter. Note also that the afternoon highs are going to start climbing back into the mid to upper 90s for a good chunk of the week! Now that we are in hurricane season Frank’s gives his take on what to expect.