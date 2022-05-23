More rain and storms coming!

Something we haven’t heard in a while boomed across the area Sunday morning -- thunder! Storms rolled through producing heavy downpours and damaging winds. Brace yourself for more both tomorrow morning and again Wednesday morning! Tuesday’s storms are ahead of a cold front coming our way and Wednesday’s storms will arrive with the front itself. Here’s Wednesday’s surface analysis:

Showers will move in ahead of the front Tuesday and with the front Wednesday

First things first: Tuesday’s rain arrives in the early morning and look to make a mess of tomorrow morning’s commute. Below is the 4 a.m. Futurecast showing showers west and over Houston by 6 a.m. Models suggest an inch of rain or a bit more:

Showers and storms west of Houston at 4am

Messy morning commute!

The rains break by late morning and then we watch the front approach with heavier rain Wednesday morning producing another slow commute:

Heavier rain Wednesday morning

Another messy morning

Be on the lookout for some street flooding both mornings, but especially Wednesday morning. Right now, the European model predicts a little over an inch of rain Tuesday with another couple of inches or more Wednesday. As much as almost 5″ of rain total is possible (notice the top right corner in blue says 4.7″ Max with an average across the area of almost 2″). Heavy downpours can flood streets pretty quickly. Here’s that forecast:

Tuesday and Wednesday rain amounts could exceed 3" and possibly get to 5". Graphic courtesy weathermodels.com

We need the rain, so this is a welcome forecast. However, the threat of isolated flooding, dangerous lightning and damaging winds will come along with this so keep an eye to the sky and watch those roads!

Frank

