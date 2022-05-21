From record highs to 80s and rain

Today’s Forecast:

We have another day of potentially record setting heat. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s with sunny skies and breezy conditions.

Another warm and humid day ahead! (KPRC)

Our Weekend:

Be prepared to adjust your plans this weekend. Widespread soaking showers are likely Sunday with rain amounts ranging from .10″-1.00″. And once the rain starts it may stay with us through next week. This upcoming weather pattern change can make a big dent in our statewide drought.

Rain forecast for Sunday morning (KPRC)

A range of .10"-1.00" of rain expected Sunday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Adding Monday & Tuesday’s rain:

Areas that desperately need rain could receive 3+ inches of rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Saturday will be hot and breezy with highs in the mid-90s, but changes come for Sunday! A cold front will sweep into the region bringing rain chances Sunday and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s starting Sunday and lasting through next week!