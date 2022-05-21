81º

From record highs to 80s and rain

There is an end in sight from these record setting temperatures

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Hot today with rain around for tomorrow's game! (KPRC)

Today’s Forecast:

We have another day of potentially record setting heat. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s with sunny skies and breezy conditions.

Another warm and humid day ahead! (KPRC)

Our Weekend:

Be prepared to adjust your plans this weekend. Widespread soaking showers are likely Sunday with rain amounts ranging from .10″-1.00″. And once the rain starts it may stay with us through next week. This upcoming weather pattern change can make a big dent in our statewide drought.

Rain forecast for Sunday morning (KPRC)
A range of .10"-1.00" of rain expected Sunday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Adding Monday & Tuesday’s rain:

Areas that desperately need rain could receive 3+ inches of rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Saturday will be hot and breezy with highs in the mid-90s, but changes come for Sunday! A cold front will sweep into the region bringing rain chances Sunday and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s starting Sunday and lasting through next week!

Much needed rain is in the forecast starting tonight into next week! (KPRC)

