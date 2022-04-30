Feeling like summer this weekend

Saturday’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – It’s starting to feel like summer. It’s warm, breezy and humid as we wrap up the month of April. Most of this weekend, we’ll have south winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

A warm but helpful south wind for riders on the Texas MS 150 tomorrow

Weekend Forecast:

Our weekend’s rain chances hinge on a cold front boundary that will be in Texas. The closer it gets to us, the more rain we’ll get. If the front is farther north, we’ll be dry. Right now, the chance of rain is 20%. The most likely places to get rain will be north of Conroe. Otherwise, it will feel like summer with temperatures getting close to 90 degrees.

The best chance of rain is late Saturday to early Sunday

10-Day Forecast:

Our first 90s of the year are in the forecast next week. And as you can see, no cool fronts are expected.