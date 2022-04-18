69º

LIVE

Weather

What a Sky!

Frank Billingsley, Chief Meteorologist

Tags: weather blog
from MelC on click2pins.com

Hopefully you enjoyed that beautiful full “pink” moon over the weekend and while it’s named for the pink ground phlox flower, today’s cover picture shows a bit of a pink moon! Same chip chart anyway.

And the next couple of mornings we’ll see a daytime moon! The moon rises at 10:17pm tonight but doesn’t set until 8:54am tomorrow. Tuesday night the moon rises at 11:28pm and sets at 9:46am. So both tomorrow and Wednesday morning should have nice morning moons in a waning gibbous phase for you. There is more here on our daytime moon!

If you’re up before sunrise, now is the time to see four planets--Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Saturn--all across the morning sky. Look east an hour before the sun comes up!

courtesy EarthSky.org

And now that we have reached mid-month, evening sky gazers can get a look at Mercury in the western sky.

courtesy EarthSky.org

And while planets make for some nice star gazing, our sky on its own is usually enough to be spectacular. Take a look at this fabulous shot from click2pins:

from Victor G on click2pins.com

Enjoy the week ahead!

Frank

Email me and follow me on Facebook!

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

KPRC 2's chief meteorologist with three decades of experience forecasting Houston's weather.

email

facebook

twitter