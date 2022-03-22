Fort Bend County, Crockett had tornadoes in last night’s storms; This is what the National Weather Service is saying so far

HOUSTON – This is what the National Weather Service is saying so far about tornadic activity following last night’s widespread storms in Southeast Texas.

The National Weather Service for Houston/Galveston said Tuesday that preliminary information indicates that and EF-2 tornado with approximately 125 mph winds hit Crockett and an EF-1 tornado hit in Fort Bend County near Burnett and Battle Road. Multiple structures were damaged and there were some injuries.

Multiple tornadoes touched down last evening and early Tuesday morning

A third tornado was spotted on the ground around 8:30pm near Snook in Burleson County. This was the tornado that also produced some damage across parts of Bryan/College Station. That cell in particular may have spawned three separate tornadoes that worked across the area.

Two tornadoes were seen across parts of Burleson County Monday night

The local arm of the NWS said surveys are ongoing and more information will be coming soon.

This is a developing report. Check back for more information as it becomes available.