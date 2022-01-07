Weekend Washout?!

We’re waking up to a cloudy, cool Friday but dry which comes to an end tomorrow. Showers in the Bay of Campeche right now are expected to move north into Southeast Texas tomorrow morning. Here’s the morning radar:

Showers expected heading our way

The thunderstorms look widespread (80% chance) on Saturday afternoon into the evening. Then an approaching cold front on Sunday sweeps more showers through the area with chances dropping to 30% by Sunday afternoon. Here are three radar forecast depictions:

Stormy Saturday

We should get a break Saturday night

Cold front moves through

Those storms moving from the south will bring in, obviously, a south wind which will meet easterly and northeasterly winds--those different wind flows could spin up a few weak tornadoes or waterspouts along the coast. For that reason, the Storm Prediction Center has southeast Texas under a LOW risk for severe weather.

Risk if for weak tornadoes/waterspouts, but it's a low risk

I wouldn’t give up on the weekend entirely. I’ve seen these offshore systems weaken or even miss land and stay off-shore. With better chances that we’ll see rain and a few storms, keep the umbrella handy and try to stay dry! Hopefully you have my free weather app on your phone (just search KPRC weather app in your store) and you can always get our forecast online right here.

Have a good weekend!

Frank

