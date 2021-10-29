This guy needs a jacket!

weather blog – Ghoul temperatures and vampire-roasting sunshine are on tap for this Halloween Weekend, no bones about it! This is a grave matter as Mother Nature isn’t always coffin up such nice weather for this holiday. Here are the monstrous extremes we’ve seen over the years:

No ghost of a chance for rain this weekend, but more often than not, we’re unearthing devil-like temps! Climate Central illustrates the spike in warmer temps over the years...go ahead, sink your teeth into this:

Scary, huh? Yesterday’s spirited breezes brought in enough dry air that a calmer, clear overnight will stake out widespread jacket weather. Werewolves will be in good shift-shape!

So get your mummy wraps ready and enjoy three sweets:

Witch brings me to those Astros Watch parties during the cool evenings...you’ll need your cape and broom as the team tries to clean up in Atlanta!

Bat’s all folks!

Frank (enstein)

