Sunday sizzler, eyeing some slightly cooler air next weekend

Mother Nature is still letting Southeast Texas residents know that it is indeed still August and after a Heat Advisory for Saturday, we’ll likely go under one again tomorrow as highs will once again, spike into the upper 90s. There is a ton of humidity in the region as well so it will feel more like 103-110 in some areas. Any rain chances will be spotty, but healthy downpours by late afternoon.

Temps will spike in the upper 90s tomorrow

This coming week, a couple of weak cold fronts will try to nose into Texas. Neither one appears to be “the one” to kick us into that first taste of Fall, but it will ignite afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The first of the two fronts will wash out as it moves in, meaning it really won’t have much of an effect. However, a second front will have a stronger push from an upper level trough (think of it like a dip in the atmosphere) and will tap into some slightly cooler and certainly drier air by next weekend.

Futurecast for next week

LONG RANGE FORECAST: Before you read this, understand that we’re getting into what I like to call “voodoo territory” because the efficiency of weather models decreases to the point where we generally look just for a trend vs lock this forecast in. That said, the overall trend is for a big plunge of Canadian air to take over much of the Eastern US and IF, this is a big if, we can tap into some of it, we might see our first mini-taste of Fall!

Could we see cooler temps in about two weeks??

Now before you go out and stock up on pumpkin spice lattes, remember that this is almost 10-12 days out and A LOT can change. However, there is some good agreement from the Climate Prediction Center that there will be a big push of colder Canadian air coming. So we’ll watch this trend and hope for a break in the heat finally!