4th of July weather forecast: Hazy and humid with warmer-than-normal temps

Saharan haze still around for sunrise (KPRC)

The sunrise shot in Galveston showing a hazy sky with Saharan dust still in the picture. Morning temperatures along the coast were in the 80s, the start of what will eventually be low 90s along the coast with upper 90s inland along with “feels like” temperatures possibly reaching the 105 degree range!

Dry for now but heading into a wet start of the week (KPRC)

The dome of high pressure that has been helping to keep rain away this past week, is moving toward the west which will create a weakness in the atmosphere and an increased chance for rain in the coming days. Expect a VERY slight rain chance tonight with higher chances Sunday into Monday and the highest rain chance for the week on Tuesday.

Another hot Saturday ahead! (KPRC)

For today plan to drink plenty of water as the actual temperature heads fairly quickly into the upper 80s and low 90s before topping out in the upper 90s this afternoon.

Rain chances pick up as we head into the start of next week (KPRC)

The rain chances increase as we start the week into Wednesday, which will drop our high temperatures into the low 90s for a couple of days. We start drying out by Wednesday and that means the temperatures will head back up to the upper 90s by next weekend.