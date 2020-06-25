Flash flood watch set for Harris, Fort Bend, Wharton, Waller, Austin and Colorado counties

HOUSTON – 11:08 p.m. -- KPRC 2 Meteorologist Frank Billingsley provides an update on the slow-moving storms in the Houston area.

Flood issues for Houston area READ: https://www.click2houston.com/weather/2020/06/25/flood-advisory-in-effect-for-katy-area-until-1230-am/ Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

⚠️We've issued a Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Texas until 6 AM CDT Thursday. Be weather aware! pic.twitter.com/EBAnQwnaa6 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 25, 2020

11:05 p.m. -- The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Harris, Fort Bend, Wharton, Waller, Austin and Colorado counties until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch for Colorado, Austin, Waller, Harris, Wharton and Fort Bend County until 6:00am Thursday. https://t.co/gEpDjK8JJN — KPRC 2 WEATHER (@KPRC2WEATHER) June 25, 2020

11:00 p.m. -- The National Weather Service issued an areal food watch for Harris, Fort Bend, Wharton, Waller, Austin and Colorado counties until 7 a.m. Thursday.

A slow-moving line of showers and thunderstorms are moving across the area. Hourly rainfall rates of more than 2 inches per hour have been observed with these storms.

Isolated rainfalls between 2 to 4 inches and higher are possible through the early morning hours, which may lead to flash flooding.

Weather Alert: Areal Flood Watch for Colorado, Austin, Waller, Harris, Wharton and Fort Bend County until 7:00am Thursday. https://t.co/gEpDjK8JJN — KPRC 2 WEATHER (@KPRC2WEATHER) June 25, 2020

10:15 p.m. -- The National Weather Service has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for the Katy area.

The flood advisory will remain in effect until 12:15 p.m.

According to the alert, residents can expect flooding of small streams, streets and low lying areas.

Please stay away from areas that are known to flood.

The National Weather Service in League City has Issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory. https://t.co/IQgISSuaY3 #txwx #houwx #bcswx pic.twitter.com/LUp1V9C4aN — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 25, 2020

10:00 a.m. -- KPRC 2 Meteorologist Frank Billingsley provides an update on flood advisory for the Katy area.