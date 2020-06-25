79ºF

Flash flood watch set for Harris, Fort Bend, Wharton, Waller, Austin and Colorado counties

Flood advisory in effect for Katy area until 12:30 a.m.

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

The National Weather Service has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for the Katy area.
HOUSTON11:08 p.m. -- KPRC 2 Meteorologist Frank Billingsley provides an update on the slow-moving storms in the Houston area.

11:05 p.m. -- The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Harris, Fort Bend, Wharton, Waller, Austin and Colorado counties until 6 a.m. Thursday.

A slow-moving line of showers and thunderstorms are moving across the area. Hourly rainfall rates of more than 2 inches per hour have been observed with these storms.

Isolated rainfalls between 2 to 4 inches and higher are possible through the early morning hours, which may lead to flash flooding.

According to the alert, residents can expect flooding of small streams, streets and low lying areas.

Please stay away from areas that are known to flood.

10:00 a.m. -- KPRC 2 Meteorologist Frank Billingsley provides an update on flood advisory for the Katy area.

