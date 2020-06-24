74ºF

Here’s what the storms looked liked as they moved through the Houston area Wednesday

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Eric Braate, Weather Executive Producer

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – A flash flood watch has been issued for all of the Houston area from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Rain events like this produce highly variable rainfall totals, so don’t expect widespread flooding. Rather, flooding will be confined to localized areas that are nearly impossible to predict in advance. And, where flooding does occur, it could be severe, which is why the Flash Flood Watch is in effect.

Here is what KPRC 2 reporters saw as the storms moved through:

KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers tracked storms around 45 and 99 in the Spring and Tomball area:

