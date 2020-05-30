Weekend forecast: A welcome break from stormy weather

Hot mostly dry weekend ahead (KPRC)

This weekend we’ll see highs near 90 degrees with only a slight chance of afternoon showers. Lower rain chances are in place for the week ahead along with hotter temperatures.

Slim afternoon shower chance (KPRC)

Enough moisture is off the coast to help initiate a couple of showers later Saturday afternoon while temperatures head to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Week ahead mostly dry with hot temperatures (KPRC)

The week ahead shows a similar pattern with the chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. More Gulf moisture will increase rain chances slightly along with the chances for an occasional thunderstorm.

Next ten days will be hot with slight shower & thunderstorm chances (KPRC)

Temperatures all week are expected to be in the 90s with not much heat relief in sight. Rain chances will be in the form of afternoon showers and thunderstorms initiated by the heat of the day and the interaction with Gulf moisture.