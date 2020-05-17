Here’s a list of things to have before hurricane season begins

With hurricane season approaching, KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters is here to help Houstonians power through the storms by providing our audience with everything they need to know to know.

Here’s a checklist of items to have on hand during hurricane season.

ID and money

A form of personal identification for every household member

Credit card

Cash

Emergency supplies

Matches in a waterproof container

Whistle and signal flares to signal for help

Flashlights

Extra batteries

Communication tools

Charged mobile devices

Portable phone charger

KPRC Channel 2 Frank’s Forecast Weather App

Battery-powered radio or television

NOAA All Hazards Radio

Map of the area and phone numbers of places you could go

Food and household items

One gallon of water per person per day for 3-5 days

Three-day supply of canned food

Infant formula

Manual can opener

Plastic plates, cups, and utensils

Paper towels

Garbage bags

Personal hygiene items

Toilet paper

Diapers and baby wipes

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Soaps and hand sanitizer

Vision care products

Medicine

First-aid kit and first-aid manual

Make sure you have enough prescription medicines to outlast a storm and its aftermath

Pet items