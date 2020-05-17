Here’s a list of things to have before hurricane season begins
With hurricane season approaching, KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters is here to help Houstonians power through the storms by providing our audience with everything they need to know to know.
Here’s a checklist of items to have on hand during hurricane season.
ID and money
- A form of personal identification for every household member
- Credit card
- Cash
Emergency supplies
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Whistle and signal flares to signal for help
- Flashlights
- Extra batteries
Communication tools
- Charged mobile devices
- Portable phone charger
- KPRC Channel 2 Frank’s Forecast Weather App
- Battery-powered radio or television
- NOAA All Hazards Radio
- Map of the area and phone numbers of places you could go
Food and household items
- One gallon of water per person per day for 3-5 days
- Three-day supply of canned food
- Infant formula
- Manual can opener
- Plastic plates, cups, and utensils
- Paper towels
- Garbage bags
Personal hygiene items
- Toilet paper
- Diapers and baby wipes
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Soaps and hand sanitizer
- Vision care products
Medicine
- First-aid kit and first-aid manual
- Make sure you have enough prescription medicines to outlast a storm and its aftermath
Pet items
- Pet carriers and other supplies
- Medications, medical records and a first-aid kit in a waterproof container
- Secure collars with up-to-date information. If you are evacuating to a shelter or other location, attach the phone number and location of your temporary address to the back of your pet’s ID tags with temporary tags or adhesive tape and indelible ink.
- Current photos in case pets are lost
- Food, water, bowls, cat litter pan and manual can opener
- Information on feeding schedules, medical conditions, behavior problems and the name and number of your veterinarian in case you have to foster or board your pets
