Are We Ready for a HOT May Start?

Houston, TX – Let’s put things in perspective for the month of May. First, our record for Tuesday, May 5th is 94 from 1986 and right now we’re forecasting 94 (with a Feels Like near 100). So, we’re at record heat next week and we may well get to the record!! Check out the NWS forecasts for the state on Tuesday:

Tuesday Highs

I’ve circled our area and you can see highs range from 92 to 95, so definitely record territory of 94. Check out the Austin-San Antonio region where forecasters are calling for the very real chance to reach 100 degrees! The Valley is well into Triple Digits! It’s gonna get hot!

94 on Tuesday

Why is this happening? I always talk about a southwest wind being a hot, dry wind for us and we’re expecting a large High Pressure down in Mexico. Clockwise winds around that High will generate a strong southwest wind. Those winds compress down the mountains of Mexico and heat up as they enter the state, along with fairly clear skies (lots of sun). Mid to upper 90s to low hundreds is very reasonable for Texas. Here’s the synoptic for Tuesday:

Strong Southwest Winds

If we do reach 94 with only 45% humidity, which is likely, then our Feels Like will be right at 100! The mini-heat wave won’t last long as another front arrives Wednesday, but get ready: Cinco de Mayo will be Muy Caliente!

Ice cold Margaritas, anyone?

Frank

