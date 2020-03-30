March in Houston: Lamb over lion

You’ve heard that March “comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.”

The idea is that as cold winter loses its grip to warmer spring, the two seasons collide with lots of severe weather until the end of the month when the temperatures are not so drastically different.

It really depends on where you live, though.

Nashville’s beginning of the month, March 3rd, roared in like a lion with deadly tornadoes.

March 3, 2020

On the other hand, the end of the month, March 28th, brought an EF-3 tornado to Jonesboro, Arkansas (on just about the same latitude as Nashville).

March 28, 2020

Six were injured and the damage was immense, but no one was killed, fortunately. You can see more here.

So compared to the rest of the country, our March weather was pretty tame -- a lot of fog and a lot of heat!

Looking at Bush Airport, only one day recorded thunder (March 17) and only March 20th had more than an inch of rain (1.08″). With two days left and highs expected in the 80s, we’re likely to tally eighteen days of 80+ and two days of 90! Our average daily temperature is already on the record books:

Second Warmest March on Record for Houston

And already April is expected to be warmer than normal. While our drought situation may improve some, it is expected to persist through at least the end of June:

Drought conditions will persist

So the bottom line is that our March was a lamb pretty much the whole month. As far as “April showers bring May flowers,” we’ll have to see, but I can honestly do without the pollen!

Frank

