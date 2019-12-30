What to expect weather-wise for ringing in 2020

HOUSTON- The cold front has brought back some winter weather for the final days of 2019. However, will rain ruin your party plans for New Year’s Eve? Here are three things you need to know as you set your plans for the new decade.

1) Winter Temperatures are back for the final days of 2019:

The passage of the cold front Sunday has kick started winter weather back across the area. Morning lows both Monday and Tuesday will be chilly again in the upper 30s and low 40s. Afternoons will be seasonable and mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the upper 50s and low 60s. Both days will remain dry so if you’re planning to ring in the new year at home, rain shouldn’t be an issue.

Monday morning lows

2) New Year’s Eve is rain free, the start of 2020 not so much:

While you’ll need a jacket if you’re heading out for New Year’s Eve night, an umbrella won’t be necessary. Temperatures around the time the ball drops will be in the low 50s, overcast but not expecting any rain until we flip the calendar the next day. A storm system approaching from Northern Mexico will bring rain showers and a potential for some heavy rain late New Year’s Day overnight into Thursday. Right now, it appears the heaviest rain bands will set up across Louisiana on Thursday, if the storm shifts a little further north or west, we could see a chance for a couple of inches of rain. Rainfall amounts right now look to stay at around an inch or less but we’ll keep monitoring for any adjustments in the new weather model information.

New Year's Rain Forecast

3) Once the rain is gone, sunshine will dominate the first days of the new decade:

Friday and into the first weekend of 2020, sunshine and high pressure dominates for the rest of the week! Highs will continue to sit comfortable in the mid 60s with nice cool mornings in the 40s. Nice to see some more wintry weather back as we welcome in the new year!