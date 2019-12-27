Another morning of thick fog as final weekend of 2019 begins

HOUSTON – The final weekend of the year is beginning with a morning of thick fog.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory until noon Friday for much of the Houston area. Visibilities were less than a mile in some places Friday morning.

Drivers should turn on their low-beam headlights, create extra space between vehicles while driving through foggy areas and plan for a longer-than-normal commute.

The fog is expected to lift by Friday afternoon, but mostly cloudy skies will dominate the remainder of the day. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s.

Saturday and Sunday look mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers as a cold front sweeps through the region.

Sunshine returns Monday with afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s and morning lows in the 40s.

New Year’s forecast

Another storm system will move through the Houston region as 2020 begins, bringing a chance of soaking rain with it.

New Year’s Eve looks to be mostly sunny during the day and seasonably cool, with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Clouds could increase as evening approaches with a slim chance of a shower and temperatures near 40 degrees as 2020 arrives.

New Year’s Day looks damp with cloudy skies and chances of rain increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s and drop back into the 50s by the evening.