Damp, chilly start to weekend forecast for Houston

HOUSTON – After a winter blast swept through Houston this week, the forecast calls for a wet start to the weekend.

KPRC 2 meteorologist Justin Stapleton said a couple of systems will swing through Southeast Texas on Friday and Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know:

When is the rain expected?

A small system will move into the Houston region Friday from the Red River Valley. The best chance for rain with this system will be from late Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Another system will skirt the region on Saturday, keeping skies cloudy and producing drizzle.

The map shows the forecast for Dec. 20, 2019.

How much rain are we talking?

Rainfall totals won’t be that impressive, ranging between a half-inch to an inch. The heaviest rain is expected to fall across areas west and southwest of the Houston metro.

What about the temperatures?

It will be a cold rain as temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50s during the day. Lows will be warmer than the past could of nights, staying well above freezing.

Sunday will be sunnier and warmer.

OK, but what about Christmas?

Want to know the forecast for Christmas? You can find it here.