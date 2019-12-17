Will Santa be using the A/C in his sleigh for Christmas next week?

HOUSTON – Given how up and down the weather is during the month of December in Texas, Christmas weather can be a toss up. So here’s what is possible for next week as we wait for Kris Kringle

Given that we have already seen a 40-degree temperature swing from the 80s to the 40s in 24 hours, predicting what you’ll need to wear for your holiday dinner can be ... challenging.

As of today, a developing area of low pressure that will turn into a sizable storm for the Central Plains will be drawing up warm, muggy Gulf of Mexico air and should keep Christmas morning temperatures in the upper 50s. Later that afternoon, even warmer, with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s. So have that shiny new jacket or sweater from Santa handy in the morning, you’ll be comfy in those new candy cane shorts you got for the afternoon!

Since it is a full week out, there will likely be adjustments as new weather model information comes in each day. So make sure you check back often to see what the latest forecast is from the weather elves!