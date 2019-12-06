A Dickens of a Weekend, Houston!

That photo above is ME being Knighted by Queen Victoria back in 2006 as Sir Franklin Billingsley, Lord of Meteorology! I'm not sure how deserving I am of that, but I can tell you this weekend has found the Holy Grail!

Warm costumes call for cool weather and fancy costumes call for dry weather. We are tails terrific this weekend. I must say, if you haven't been to Dickens on the Strand, it's great fun as this picture attests from, um, a few years back:

But all is not down the moat if you're sticking with "Houston Knights" for the weekend. Our front is making its way through right now:

Which means the weekend ahead will shine like polished armor:

Enjoy the weather and a special shout out to all my peeps wishing me good health yesterday. I had a routine prostate biopsy that my doctor expects to show no cancer after a low PSA and clean MRI. I'm making sure all those prayers get bounced from me to those out there fighting any health issues. Hang in there and keep smiling until you find something to smile about!

Frank

