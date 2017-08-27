Check bayou levels, rainfall totals across Houston area

HOUSTON – As Harvey dumps heavy rain across Southeast Texas, you can track the bayou levels and rainfall totals for the Houston area.

Rising creeks and bayous are a concern for many residents, and you can check bayou levels at the Harris County Flood Warning System website at www.harriscountyfws.org.

On the left-hand navigation under Map View Options, click/tap Channel Status.

A green square means the bayou is still in its banks. A yellow triangle with an exclamation point means the bayou is nearing being out of bank. And a red circle with an exclamation point means the bayou is over the top of its bank.

The site also has rainfall totals for Harris County. Just click/tap on Rainfall under Map View Options.

As of early Saturday morning, the following is a list of area bayou conditions from the Harris County Flood Control District: The following is a list of area bayous currently being affected:

Beamer Ditch

Turkey Creek

Berry Bayou

Little Vince Bayou

Vince Bayou

Armand Bayou

Hunting Bayou

Langham Creek

Clear Creek

Halls Bayou

Greens Bayou

Brays Bayou

Keegans Bayou

Little Cypress Creek

Horsepen Creek

South Mayde Creek

West Fork San Jacinto River

Click link here for the bayou locations.

The HCFCD said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is monitoring the Addicks and Barker dams and reservoirs. Both outlet gates were closed at 8 p.m. Friday and will remain closed until the rain threat stops.

The Clear Creek Second Outlet gates were also closed on Friday afternoon, according to HCFCD.

📷

Check the forecast any time by visiting the weather page of Click2Houston.com or by downloading Frank’s forecast app on Apple or Android devices.