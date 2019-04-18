'Pink moon' to delight Houston sky watchers Thursday night

HOUSTON - April’s full moon, known as the "pink moon," will be visible in the skies over Houston on Thursday night.

Despite the colorful nickname, the moon won’t actually be pink. The term comes from pink-colored flowers that typically grow this time of year, signaling the beginning of spring.

This moon will be about three days past perigee -- when it is nearest to Earth in its orbit. So, while it will appear fairly large, it is not considered a super moon.

The moon will rise to the east over Houston at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and set to the west at 7:13 a.m. Friday.

The forecast calls for clear skies, so viewing conditions should be great.

