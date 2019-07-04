'We're guarding our Blue Bell': Texas Walmart pokes fun at ice cream licking video

A Walmart employee stands guard over a freezer containing Blue Bell ice cream in a photo posted to Facebook on July 3, 2019.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - One Texas store is poking a little fun at the video that went viral this week, showing a woman in a store opening a container of Blue Bell ice cream, licking it and then putting it back in the freezer case.

Blue Bell officials said they determined the incident happened June 28 at a Walmart store in Lufkin, about 120 miles northeast of Houston, and that all of the Tin Roof flavored gallons of ice cream were removed from the shelves there as a precaution.

WARNING! This video contains strong language some may find offensive.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

While what the woman did in the video is no laughing matter, a Walmart store in Corpus Christi decided to have a little fun with the situation. In a photo posted on the Saratoga Road store’s Facebook page Wednesday, an employee armed with a water pistol stands guard over a freezer case containing gallons and gallons of Blue Bell ice cream.

“We’re guarding our Blue Bell ice cream for your weekend party,” the post read. “What a great way to cool down in the hot Texas heat.”

The photo and post have since been deleted.

Lufkin police have released surveillance photos of who they said was the woman and a man who was with her. Police said they believe they have identified the woman and expect to file charges soon.

