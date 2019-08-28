Love travel? This airline is hiring 1,000 flight attendants

If you love to travel and wouldn't mind a new job, Delta Air Lines is hiring 1,000 flight attendants for its 2020 class.

Delta is encouraging anyone who is bilingual in English and Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, Greek, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean or Spanish to consider the job.

The airline will also be looking for people who have at least a year of work experience in personalized customer service, patient care or a similar role, as well as experience ensuring the safety and/or care of others.

A high school degree or GED will be required before Jan. 1, 2020.

Those who are hired will go through a six-week training and then join 25,000 other flight attendants who work for Delta.

