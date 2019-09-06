Weekend closures in Houston: Major projects on 290 Northwest Freeway, 59 Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON - It's going to be a pretty hot weekend and Houston will have plenty of family-fun activities to do, but you'll want to stay ahead of the Houston-area traffic.

Here are four major highway roadwork projects that could add time to your weekend commute:

1.) I-10 eastbound at FM 359 in Brookshire

Know anyone headed back from San Antonio or La Grange? It’s a total closure from Friday at 9 p.m. until Saturday at 8 a.m. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or access the feeder lanes.

2.) Commuters near Jersey Village

Three lanes will be closed on West Beltway northbound from 290 Northwest Freeway to Fallbrook from Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

3.) Copperfield drivers

Lanes from Highway 6 northbound to Hempstead to State Highway 290 will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. until late 2020.

Lanes from Hempstead eastbound to Highway 6 northbound will also be closed, along with Highway 6 northbound to Hempstead westbound.

The exit on State Highway 290 eastbound to Eldridge will be closed and the eastbound feeder at the entrance from Highway 6 will be shut down, as well.

4.) Commuters in Jensen area and anyone coming in from Kingwood or Humble

Main lanes on 59 Eastex Freeway southbound at Little York have been closed since Thursday at 9 p.m. and will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

Drivers can access the feeder or use the Hardy Toll Road to come into town.

