Student dies after being struck by vehicle near Waller High School

WALLER, Texas - A student has died after being hit by a car near Waller High School.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Field Store Road just north of Highway 290.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office shared a tweet confirming a 15-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle.

Deputies said the student was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The Waller Independent School District superintendent released a statement when the crash happened:

With deepest sadness, I need to inform you all that we tragically lost the Waller High School student who was struck by a vehicle near WHS this morning. The loss of a student, for any reason, is heartbreaking. Traffic in the area will be affected during the investigation. While details of the accident are still unclear, I know we will continue to bond together as a WISD family. Please continue to keep your thoughts and support with all those involved. There are additional counselors and support staff available for anyone who needs help processing this tragedy.

There will be grief counselors at the high school.

Authorities said the teen darted across the road and the crash was just an accident.

"The kid basically just darted from one side to the other right in front of him," authorities said. "All the witnesses are saying the exact same thing."

Deputies said the driver is not expected to face charges.

