VIDEO: Driver of stolen vehicle crashes in water barricade during chase

The scene near the end of a chase near the Texas Medical Center on May 13, 2019.

The driver of a stolen vehicle was hospitalized after crashing into a water barricade during a police chase Monday afternoon near the Texas Medical Center.

The chase began near Highway 288 and Reed Road after Houston police received reports of a stolen vehicle.

The chase ended on the South Freeway and Southmore Boulevard after the driver crashed into the barricade, police said.

WATCH: SKY2 captures chase ending in crash near Texas Medical Center

SKY2 captured the crash and officers were seen pulling a man out of the car. The suspect suffered serious injuries and his condition is unknown.

It is unknown how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

