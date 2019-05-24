Piece of metal sticking up from road causes havoc on Eastex Freeway

Crews are working to repair the road after a piece of metal caused a 6-car accident in northeast Harris County near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

HUMBLE, Texas - Crews are working to repair the road after 6 cars ran into a piece of metal sticking up from the road in northeast Harris County near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Authorities said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on the Eastex Freeway near the Will Clayton Parkway.

Officers with the Humble Police Department said a piece of metal from the road popped up from wear and tear.

A car traveling outbound on the freeway hit the metal, forcing the driver to pull over. Multiple vehicles ran over the metal causing it to bend more with each passing vehicle, authorities said.

Police said a total of six vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, were impacted by the obstruction.

All main lanes in the area are shut down as workers try to flatten out the piece of metal.

There is no word on when the road is expected to reopen.

What it looks like right now on Eastex Freeway just before FM 1960 exit @KPRC2 @JenniferReynaTX pic.twitter.com/pJUpzxO8Ma — KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon (@KPRC2RoseAnn) May 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.