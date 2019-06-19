Man survives rollover crash, hit, killed by passing intoxicated driver, authorities say

One man is dead and another is recovering after a crash in north Houston.

CONROE, Texas - One man is dead and another is recovering after a crash near Conroe.

According to authorities, the accident happened just after midnight on I-45 at the exit for Highway 242 westbound.

A man driving a Toyota pickup truck was trying to take the exit when he hit the barrels near the concrete barrier, causing his truck to flip and slide before coming to a stop about 100 feet up the exit ramp, police said.

That driver survived and was climbing out of the truck when another person driving a Toyota pickup took the same exit, authorities said.

According to authorities, the second driver hit the driver of the first truck as he was trying to climb out, pinning him under both trucks.

Firefighters spent over two hours trying to cut the victim out from inside and between both vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second truck was transported to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Authorities believe alcohol played a role in the crash. The surviving driver is expected to face an intoxication manslaughter charge.

Officials said they do not know if the victim was also under the influence.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.